Gabriel Martinelli’s rise prompts Arsenal to adopt transfer scouting strategy

Gabriel Martinelli is proving an inspired signing for Arsenal and the north London club are now looking to sign similarly unknown Brazilian starlets

Arsenal are continuing their search for young Brazilian talent amid Gabriel Martinelli’s promising form this season.

Martinelli, 18, broke a Gunners record when he capitalised on N’Golo Kante’s slip to equalise in Tuesday night’s dramatic 2-2 draw away at Chelsea .

By keeping his cool and tucking the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga, he became the first teenager to score 10 goals in a season for the club since Nicolas Anelka in the 1998/99 campaign.

Having cost them a mere £6m last summer, Martinelli is already looking like a serious bargain for Arsenal.

And according to South American football expert Tim Vickery, the north London outfit are now on the hunt for more unknown Brazilian talent in the hope of discovering another gem.

He told Sky Sports : “They’ve been linked with the captain of Brazil’s Under 23s, Bruno Guimaraes, who is strong midfielder, strong on the ball with a strong personality, has great lung power, perhaps lacks a little bit of a left foot to be a sensation in European football.

“The way the market is going, the European clubs are looking not so much for established stars, they’re looking for the likes of Martinelli. They want to bring them over at 18, 19 and then develop them in Europe.

“The Arsenal scouting unit are looking for players in Brazil who are by no means household names at the moment.”

Martinelli’s goal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday was a crucial one for Arsenal, who were trailing 1-0 with 10 men at the time.

When Tammy Abraham raced through on goal in the first half, David Luiz brought the Chelsea striker down and was shown a red card – with Jorginho subsequently stroking home from the penalty spot.

But the Gunners were handed a slice of luck as they looked to counter-attack after the interval, with Kante slipping over and allowing Martinelli to run from the halfway line and equalise.

Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had snatched three points for the Blues when he converted from close range with five minutes remaining, yet Hector Bellerin immediately hit back to earn Mikel Arteta ’s men a point.

While Arteta was delighted with Martinelli’s contribution, the Spaniard admitted he was considering taking him off before his goal.

“I wanted to take him off as he looked knackered and was cramping, then next minute he was running 60 yards,” he said.

The youngster is likely to get another run out in Monday’s FA Cup fourth round trip to Bournemouth.