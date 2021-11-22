Gala Coin price: How much is the cryptocurrency worth today, and what do experts think will happen to its value in the future?

Gala Coin price: How much is the cryptocurrency currently worth, and what do experts predict will happen to its value in the future?

Gala’s token is still worth (dollar)0.41 as of Monday afternoon, down slightly from Sunday’s high of (dollar)0.48. It was worth less than (dollar)0.10 a week ago.

In the last week, the price of Gala, a relatively unknown cryptocurrency, has quadrupled.

Gala’s full name is Gala Games, and the token is GALA. GALA is an Ethereum-based token.

Gala Games’ mission is to create “blockchain games you’ll actually want to play,” according to the company.

Eric Schiermeyer, one of the co-founders of mobile games company Zynga, which developed games like Mafia Wars and Farmville, created it in 2019.

Gala has a user base of 1.3 million people.

Its goal is to give those users more control over their gaming experiences.

“The project wants to change the fact that players can spend hundreds of dollars on in-game assets, and countless hours playing the game, all of which could be taken away from them with the click of a button,” according to Coin Market Cap.

“With the help of blockchain technology, it intends to reintroduce creative thinking into games by giving players control of games and in-game assets.”

Gala players can own NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which allow them to vote on new games and influence how they are run.

These NFTs, as well as in-game items, can be purchased using the GALA token.

Currently, Gala One has only one playable game, Town Star.

Sim City has been compared to a virtual town builder.

More games are, however, in the works.

GALA’s rise has been attributed to its inclusion on two major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance.

According to Report Linker’s Global Gaming Market 2021-2025 report, the gaming industry is expected to grow by (dollar)125.6 billion between 2021 and 2025, favoring Gala.

According to Coin Market Cap, GALA could reach (dollar)1.

“Gala Games has an interesting ecosystem of games and a very experienced leadership team, so even such a lofty goal could be accomplished in a few years,” says the author.

