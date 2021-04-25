Galatasaray, Besiktas make no mistake in league matches

ANKARA

Besiktas and title contender Galatasaray won their Super Lig matches on Saturday to continue their title quest.

Besiktas, who are missing key players like Atiba Hutchinson, Vincent Aboubakar and Cyle Larin, had a fast start to the match as Rashid Ghezzal scored a penalty kick in the 4th minute.

However, Kayserispor immediately responded with Pedro Henrique as he scored a bicycle kick in the 6th minute.

Besiktas once again took the lead, this time with Georges Kevin N’Koudou, who scored a well-placed shot inside the penalty area.

Now with 75 points in 35 matches, the league leaders increased the lead to 3-1 in the 65th minute with N’Koudou again.

Galatasaray, six points behind leaders Besiktas, had to win against Antalyaspor in an away match and delivered with Mostafa Mohammed.

After missing many chances, Galatasaray found the goal with Mohamed in the 77th minute, the Egyptian striker converted Sener Ozbayrakli’s low cross inside the six-yard box.

Galatasaray increased their points total to 69, same with Fenerbahce.