Galatasaray to face Fatih Karagumruk in Super Lig clash

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray will take on Fatih Karagumruk in week 34 as the Lions will eye their 20th victory in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Saturday game will kick off at 7 p.m. local time (1600GMT) at Istanbul’s Turk Telekom Stadium.

The two Istanbul football sides met each other in 13 Super Lig games, with Galatasaray having a slight advantage. The Lions won nine times and Fatih Karagumruk two, while the remaining two games ended in a draw.

At the end of week 33, Galatasaray collected 61 points with 19 wins and eight defeats, putting them in the number three spot, whereas by clinching in 13 and losing ten matches, Fatih Karagumruk are currently in the eighth spot with 48 points.

The Lions’ injured midfielder Kerem Akturkoglu and Henry Onyekuru, who is in his hometown Nigeria due to his mother’s death, will not fight their team.

Also, the Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim will not be on the bench due to suspension.

Following the Caykur Rizespor game in week 31, Terim was handed a two-match ban by the Turkish Football Federation disciplinary committee.

The assistant coach Levent Sahin will manage the team.

Two coronavirus cases at Karagumruk squad

Fatih Karagumruk confirmed on Friday that Italian left-winger Fabio Borini and Argentine defensive-midfielder Lucas Biglia tested positive for coronavirus.

Istanbul football side added that both players feel well and have gone into home quarantine.

Saturday:

Atakas Hatayspor – Goztepe

Caykur Rizespor – Trabzonspor

Galatasaray – Fatih Karagumruk

Sunday:

Demir Grup Sivasspor – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor

Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

MKE Ankaragucu – Genclerbirligi

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor – Besiktas

Monday

Kasimpasa – Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor

Fenerbahce-Gaziantep

Aytemiz Alanyaspor – Yukatel Denizlispor