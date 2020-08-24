Galhardo fires Internacional to Brazilian Serie A summit

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Internacional displaced Vasco da Gama at the top of the Brazilian Serie A standings on Saturday with a 1-0 home victory over Atletico Mineiro.

Veteran striker Thiago Galhardo netted in the eighth minute at the Beira-Rio stadium and the hosts withstood a sustained period of dominance by Atletico to record their fourth win from five matches this season.

Atletico fell to third, having slumped to back-to-back defeats after winning their first three matches of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Fluminense climbed to sixth after Felipe Aguilar’s own goal on the stroke of halftime gifted them a 1-0 win at Athletico Paranaense.

In Saturday’s only other match, Daniel Bessa and Victor Andrade scored in each half to help Goias to a 2-0 home win over Atletico Goianiense. Enditem