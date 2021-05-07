Galhardo nets brace as Internacional hit Olimpia for six

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 5 (Xinhua) — Midfielder Thiago Galhardo scored a second-half brace as Brazil’s Internacional beat Paraguayan side Olimpia 6-1 in their Copa Libertadores Group B match on Wednesday.

Victor Cuesta put the hosts ahead by meeting a Rodinei Almeida corner with a diving header and Edenilson Santos made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Galhardo then tapped in from close range after Marcos Guilherme’s shot was parried clear by Gaston Olveira.

The former Vasco da Gama playmaker doubled his tally seven minutes later when he expertly chipped a shot over Olveira after a Bruno Praxedes through ball.

Yuri Alberto added a fifth goal with a cool finish after combing with Almeida and Caio Vidal completed the rout with a spectacular bicycle kick.

Derlis Gonzalez netted a consolation goal for the visitors by converting an 86th-minute penalty after Rodrigo Dourado brought down Sergio Otalvaro.

The result left Internacional top of the group with six points from three matches while Olimpia dropped to fourth spot with three points and a negative goal difference of five.

In other Copa Libertadores matches on Wednesday, Rentistas were held to a goalless home draw by Sporting Cristal, Sao Paulo drew 0-0 at Racing Club and Independiente del Valle won 4-0 at home to Universitario. Enditem