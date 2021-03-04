Gambia receives over 37,000 COVAX syringes for COVID-19 vaccination

BANJUL, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Gambia has received more than 37,000 syringes of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX, a global collaboration for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the Gambian government and UNICEF said in a joint statement on Monday.

In the statement, Gambian Health Minister, Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, said the arrival of the syringes is a springboard that better prepares them for the task ahead in equitable administration of vaccines to the Gambians.

“We are finalizing preparations for the vaccine rollout and our priority is to give the first injections to frontline health workers and other vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions,” he said.

He commended the global partnerships and solidarity in the fight and hailing COVAX partners and donors for supporting this worthy cause.

The supply was handed to the Health Ministry through UNICEF office in Banjul.

“After more than a year of uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, hope is now on the horizon. With the delivery of these syringes, we have taken an important step to prepare for a historic vaccination programme in the Gambia,” said Gordon Jonathan Lewis, UNICEF The Gambia Representative.

He challenged the Gambian government to ensure equitable access to sufficient syringes and vaccines to protect its people, especially the most vulnerable groups from COVID-19.

COVAX is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organization (WHO), alongside key implementing partner UNICEF, working to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries. Enditem