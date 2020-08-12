Gambia’s COVID-19 cases rise to 1,477 with 131 new cases confirmed

BANJUL, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Gambian Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday 131 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 1,477 in the west African country.

The ministry said in its situation report that 350 laboratory test results were received from two institutions, and 131 turned out to be positive, representing a 37-percent positie rate.

Twenty patients were discharged from treatment centers, which brought the cumulative number of recoveries to date to 227 in Gambia, the ministry indicated.

As for the death toll, Gambia now registers a fatality ratio of 2.2 percent with one new COVID-19 related death recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 33.

To address the challenge brought by the sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the ministry has elaborated a new guideline for quarantine, isolation and testing. Enditem