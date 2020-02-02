Gang of Four guitarist Andy Gill, 64, dies two months after finishing tour

Andy Gill, the guitarist for post-punk band Gang Of Four, has died aged 64.

It comes just two months after the band finished their 40th anniversary world tour. His death was announced to the band’s fans in a statement on Twitter on Saturday.

The guitarist was described as ‘one of the best ever to do it’, and ‘a bit of a genius’ by his bandmates.

The statement added: ‘This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and supreme leader has died today.

‘Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.

‘His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed.’

The post-punk band added that they would ‘remember him for his kindness and generosity, his fearsome intelligence, bad jokes, mad stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea’.

In 2019, Gang Of Four embarked on a 40th anniversary world tour, playing in countries including Japan, Greece, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

Gill was the only remaining founding member of the band, which was formed in Leeds in 1976 and released 10 albums over its 40 year history.

Gang of Four is known for combining punk-rock, funk and dub with lyrics focusing on Marxist politics and the social and political ills of society. The influential band are considered one of the leading bands of the late 1970s and early 1980s post-punk movement.

Rolling Stone editor David Fricke previously described the band as ‘probably the best politically motivated band in rock & roll.’

He leaves behind his wife Catherine Mayer, an American-born British author and journalist who co-founded the Women’s Equality Party in 2015.

She tweeted: ‘This pain is the price of extraordinary joy, almost three decades with the best man in the world.’