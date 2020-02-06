Gang subjected man to ‘precision knife attack’ for £115k watch 

A tourist has revealed how he was stabbed in the elbow to paralyse his arm while criminals wrenched a £115,000 Breguet Tourbillon from his wrist in a ‘shocking’ and violent daylight robbery in London’s Mayfair.

Bo Khan, a 55-year-old property developer from Manchester, was knifed as three men took the timepiece in Berkeley Square in front of his horrified wife Karen, 56, on the final day of their romantic break to the capital on June 9 last year.

Mr Khan says police have told him gangs of up to three men have been prowling Mayfair looking for victims – stabbing downwards into a victim’s elbow with a razor-sharp knife to cut the tendons so they are paralysed when they grab valuable timepieces from wrists.

The Mancunian property developer, who has shared images of his own horrific injuries, revealed his wife first gave chase before he flagged down a passing Audi whose driver let him jump in and drove after the gang but they vanished down a side street.

His Breguet Tourbillon ‘Extra Plat’ watch has not been recovered – but he revealed that the gang dropped another timepiece that he grabbed from the pavement and handed to police for analysis.

Describing the incident Mr Khan told MailOnline he and his wife were walking from Hilton on Park Lane and were crossing the road in Mayfair when the culprits attacked.

He said: ‘It was done with military precision. They ran from behind, one grabbed my arm, stabbed me in the elbow and dragged me to the ground by the wrist and another grabbed my watch. My wife ran after them but she rushed back to check on me.

‘They slashed my arm to cut tendons and paralyse me. They cut down very deep but didn’t manage it [cut the tendons]so I grappled with them. They obviously thought the watch was worth stealing – but whether they knew its true value, I doubt it’.

‘I tried to jump in a taxi but the driver locked the doors and wouldn’t let me in. A Black Audi stopped and let me in we gave chase and got to them. I jumped out and ran but they were younger and me got away.

‘Police have told me that there are two groups who do that in Mayfair, often at night.’

He continued: ‘It has made me feel anxious and my friends have said I’m quite a different person – but I have recovered from my injuries’.

Extraordinary CCTV of the incident shows the gang running from the scene moments after grabbing the watch with Mr Khan’s wife giving chase.

Mr Khan then dives on the floor to grab some valuables the gang failed to snatch as two witnesses eating fats food watch in astonishment as the robbers sprint away.

The suspects, men in their 30s, of Mediterranean appearance and medium build, ran off in the direction of Park Lane with the rare Breguet Tourbillon watch shown clearly in an attacker’s hand.

Detectives are hunting for them and have released images of the robbers today.

DC Eve Kelly said: ‘This violent robbery was committed in broad daylight, and it appears that the victim was specifically targeted for his watch.

‘He and his wife were left shaken, and have since received counselling to help deal with the impact of this robbery.’