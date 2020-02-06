Garage for sale in Melbourne attracts international interest

A garage for sale in a sought-after suburb has sparked international interest.

The 46 sq m carport at Little Graham Street in Albert Park, Melbourne has caught the eye of buyers in Singapore and England.

Greg Hocking Holdsworth agent Andrew Turner told realestate.com.au the tiny property offered a rare opportunity for buyers.

‘I have made inquiries to city of Port Phillip; subject to council approval, you could fit a two-storey luxury townhouse and may even get a small rooftop garden,’ Mr Turner said.

It is the first time the garage has been put on the market in nearly 40 years, with the 90-year-old owner having used the space as storage for his plumbing business.

He bought the property for $8,000, with the listing’s price guide ranging from $365,000-$400,000.

The carport price sits well below Albert Park’s $1.95million median house price, and $815,000 median unit price, with Mr Turner saying interest in the property has been widespread.

‘I have first-home buyers, second-home buyers, investors and there’s a couple of builders who have looked at it,’ Mr Turner said.

‘To find something sub-$1million in Albert Park is very rare.’

32 Little Graham Street will be auctioned off on February 15.