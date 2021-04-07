Gardaí report 47 incidents involving tasers and stun devices last year including one on a dog

GARDAÍ REPORTED 47 incidents involving use of tasers, flashbang stun devices, and firearms to the Garda Ombudsman last year.

A total of 36 cases involving use of tasers were reported by gardaí where no serious harm was caused to the person involved.

Three of the cases – two in Sligo and one in Galway – involved use of tasers on a dog, including one incident involving a pit bull terrier.

In a number of the reports, the person who was tasered was already suffering from self-inflicted wounds, according to records from the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC).

A log of one incident in Cork in August said the person had injuries to their hands, arm, and face that had been self-inflicted.

In two other cases, the taser victim was reported to be bleeding from wounds to the wrist.

Another incident was also logged where a person received medical attention after taser use and had suffered a “small cut to [the]side of head”.

Of the 36 taser reports, eight were listed for Dublin and four were recorded in Co Cork.

The GSOC log also saw two separate incidents involving use of a firearm logged, including discharge of a weapon on the M8 motorway at Fermoy, Co Cork.

Another gun incident was also recorded in Clonee, Co Dublin in December.

One report of the use of a flashbang device was reported to the Garda Ombudsman, according to the records.

That related to a policing operation in Waterford in January of last year where the individual involved was later found to have “self harmed”.

There were seven incidents logged where a “40mm impact round” was used. These are large sponge-tipped rounds that are typically used in knife incidents.

Of the seven, four took place in Dublin with one in Clonsilla involving a person who had self-harmed and was “bleeding from both forearms”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In another incident in Tallaght, both a 40mm impact round and an incapacitant spray had been used on a suspect.

The GSOC log also details deployment of this type of weapon against a dog during an incident in Kildare last November.

The Garda Ombudsman also said they had opened three Section 102 investigations last year where a firearm had caused an injury.

These included the shooting dead of George Nkencho in Dublin last December, and an incident in Ballsbridge where a garda was injured following accidental discharge of their weapon.

A third incident in Mallow, Co Cork, was also logged where a person suffered a graze injury during an armed response operation last May.

A spokeswoman said: “All firearms and taser use is reviewed when notified to GSOC and considered to decide if further action is required, including a public interest investigation.

“GSOC also investigates complaints received about the use of firearms and taser or referrals where death or serious harm arises from such use.”