An image of the seizure shared by gardaí.

Gardaí seize €160,000 in cash after stopping car in Athlone

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €160,000 in cash after stopping a car in Athlone on Friday night.

Garda units from the Crime and Drugs Unit stopped and searched the vehicle in the Auburn Villas area of the town at about 9.30pm.

A search found €160,000 cash was located concealed in the vehicle.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene and and was subsequently released without charge.

