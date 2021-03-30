Gardaí seize €160,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €160,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a search in Dublin.

The Ballymun Drugs Unit searched a residence shortly after 5pm today as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the local area.

9kg of suspected cannabis herb was seized, which is being sent for analysis.

Gardaí arrested a man in connection with the seizure.

He is currently detained at Ballymun Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.