Gardener vows’she won’t get a penny!’ after calling neighbor’s lover a “fat cow” and punching her in the face in a pot plant row.

During a row over her pot plants, a gardener called her neighbor’s lover a “fat cow” and punched her in the face, vowing she “won’t get a penny” out of it.

When Angela Williams, 57, overheard Jasmina Vidovic comment on the large plant pots outside her home in Christchurch, Dorset, she became enraged.

The 57-year-old referred to Ms Vidovic as a “fat cow” before punching her four times in the face.

Peter Adams, Ms Williams’ next-door neighbor, had already left a note on her door asking her to move the pots because they were blocking his 2ft wide path to the side of his bungalow.

Ms Williams, on the other hand, messed up the note and stuffed it back into his letterbox.

When Mr Adams, 62, and Ms Vidovic arrived home one day, Ms Vidovic made a remark about the pots, and everything came to a head.

Williams was allegedly pottering in her front garden at the time, hidden behind a trellis, according to the court.

And when she heard it, she stormed over to Ms Vidovic, calling her a “fat cow,” and saying to Mr Adams, “Can’t you do better than that, Peter?” in reference to his “lady friend.”

Ms Vidovic, a Bosnian immigrant in her 40s, mistook that for a racial slur.

Ms Vidovic, who was carrying two carrier bags of tomato plants at the time, was then repeatedly punched by Williams.

The caregiver suffered from facial bruising and a headache as a result of the incident.

Williams apologized for her “unladylike behavior” the next day by slipping a note through her neighbor’s door.

She was charged with assault and told police she slapped Ms Vidovic in self-defense.

After a trial at Poole Magistrates’ Court, she was found guilty of assault and ordered to pay £100 in compensation to her victim.

I’m not going to give her anything!

“She is not getting a penny from me,” the seemingly unrepentant defendant screamed from the courtroom’s dock.

Williams was warned that if she did not pay, she would be sentenced to prison.

Mr Adams later admitted that the stress of the case had caused him and Ms Vidovic to break up.

As a result, he has had to sell his home.

Williams had lived in a detached bungalow in Mudeford’s Mountbatten Close for about 14 years, according to the court.

She’d always kept the five plant pots filled with roses, azaleas, and hebes near the side wall of the next-door neighbor’s house.

However, there had been a long-running dispute about them blocking in the months leading up to the attack…

