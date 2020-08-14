Gardeners and Debt Collectors are H2 of 2020’s Most In-Demand Workers

A group of people sweating in ties within the walls of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation have good news for the job prospects of the recently unemployed millions, as job ads in the first week of August were up. That’s good news for anyone not downgrading their career ambitions to involve much more doing of nothing and living subsistence style, at least.

The REC says 126,000 new job adverts were posted in the week, and the #1 most risen-in-demand potential employee of all is someone with a functioning lawnmower who’s a gardener, as the lockdown gardens of the nation are getting a bit out of hand and people lucky enough to have one spent a lot of time imagining how it may be made a nicer place. The second top job rocketing in advertisement placings is debt collector, for obvious reasons. Haven’t we all skipped the odd bill so we can continue paying for the more important things, like a telly subscription, and the other telly subscriptions?

Construction job adverts are also up at both the hardcore building and casual painting/decorating ends of the spectrum, heading a grand total of 1.10 million separate jobs that are currently advertised and ready for the filling around the country. [REC via BBC]

Image credit: Unsplash