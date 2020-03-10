Gardening group share the three types of PLANTS you can use as a substitute for toilet paper

As Australians struggle to find a single roll of toilet paper in their local supermarkets, one group of avid gardeners has shared an ‘environmentally friendly’ alternative to consider.

The Hills Herbal Collective, a group of flora experts based in Victoria, have taken stock of the dire ‘panic buying’ caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and suggested ‘leaves to use in a toilet paper crisis’.

‘The toilet paper shortage crisis is upon us and desperate times call for desperate measures,’ the social media post said.

‘Are you concerned you may need to start using leaves if Woolies doesn’t restock their shelves with your favourite 3-ply soon?

‘No need to worry we’ve compiled a list of common plants with leaves that will do the job perfectly so you can wipe with confidence and ease.’

They chose three plants whose leaves have a soft texture, are pliable and absorbent.

‘Mullein is the most obvious choice of bog roll replacement given its large, thick fluffy leaves that are absorbent and don’t tear easily,’ the post read.

It grows as a weed in most wild gardens and parks, so it won’t be hard to find, but Hills Herbal warned that the surface has tiny hairs that might irritate sensitive areas.

So it recommend patch testing somewhere on your arm before wiping.

The second leaf on offer is the silky smooth Lamb’s Ear, which is slightly less ‘heavy duty’ than the Mullein.

‘Lamb’s Ear has delightfully soft furry leaves that are gentle on your skin and will feel like you’re wiping with the ear of a baby animal,’ it said.

‘Its leaves are on the narrow side so you may need to use a decent handful or two.’

Finally it suggested the Mallow leaves, which are broad in diameter and won’t tear when you need them most.

‘Mallow has the added bonus of demulcent qualities, meaning it creates a soothing film when touched, so give the leaves a bit of a scrunch before using for some added skin soothing effects,’ it said.

Users were warned to steer clear of any poisonous plants or ones with thorns, and urged to check for any insects on the surface before using.

‘Please don’t flush used leaves down the toilet (unless you have a composting toilet). Instead, pretend you’re camping and dig a hole at the bottom of your garden and bury them well,’ the collective added.

There were a number of social media commenters who decided the Facebook post had merit, and were seemingly excited to try the new use for their outdoor plants.

‘I’m set I’ve got heaps of these,’ one man said, while another said it was ‘quite good to know’.

‘I have a paperback tree so I’ll just make my own,’ said another.

A third added: ‘Next there we’ll be shortages of plants at the nursery! I’m off to buy some Mullein’.

The lighthearted post comes amid a week-long shortage of toilet paper in all major supermarkets, as Australians mistakenly stockpile the product for fear it will run out.

Woolworths, Coles and Aldi have limited customers to buying one packet of toilet paper per person, but it’s still difficult to find stores that haven’t sold out within minutes of restocking.

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia has passed 100, with three deaths across the nation.