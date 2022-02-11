Gardening projects for the weekend, from fruit tree pruning to badger-proofing lawns

Gardening projects for the weekend, ranging from fruit tree pruning to badger-proofing lawns

Remove weeds by hoeing or digging them up, loosen the soil with your fork, and keep an eye out for badgers.

Start soil preparation and plant tree lily bulbs after finishing soft fruit pruning and potted tree care.

Badgers may be found in rural and peri-urban gardens.

Cut autumn raspberries to the ground now to encourage new shoots to bear a crop later in the summer.

Shortening last year’s canes to remove the fruited portion will result in a small early summer crop on the lower half, but at the expense of tangled plantings, which will make management more difficult.

Blackcurrants produce fruit on new shoots as well.

Cutting out one out of every three of the oldest and most awkward shoots near ground level encourages the growth of more young wood in future years.

Trees grow surprisingly well in containers, with the pot restricting root growth and making it easier to manage.

Bay, figs, Juniperus Skyrocket, Japanese maples, Trachycarpus fortunii, and yews are all good potted trees.

The best way to pot compost is to mix it with soil, either John Innes No 2 or 3 or a peat-free multipurpose material with John Innes.

Replace the top 5cm of potting media with new material and some general-purpose fertilizer to refresh any existing potted trees now.

Plants with clogged roots should be replanted.

Soils dry out as the days get warmer and windier, making them ready to sow and plant.

Remove weeds by hoeing or digging them up, loosening compacted soil with a fork, and breaking up the surface by shallow cultivating to hoeing.

As you go, incorporate any fertilizer.

The goal is to obtain enough finely divided soil to sow the seeds shallowly and evenly.

No-dig gardeners simply spread 5cm of compost on the ground and sow or plant into it.

Although tree lilies are true lilies, they are taller and more vigorous than other lilies.

Breeders have fixed the best qualities of both by crossing Asiatic lilies and Oriental types to produce showy, often scented late-summer trumpets on 1.5-2m stems.

As long as you keep greenfly and lily beetle under control, they’ll last for years.

They grow well in pots, where they can be placed behind other pots to add height, or planted in fertile borders to tower over existing plants.

Badgers are difficult to spot because they are nocturnal.

After a period of relative inactivity during the winter, they become active in February.

Badgers can be found in large numbers in this area.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Gardening jobs for the weekend, from pruning fruit trees to protecting lawns from badgers