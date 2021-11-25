Gared O’Donnell had a specific type of cancer.

A rock and roll band from Illinois called PLANES Mistaken for Stars.

Gared O’Donnell, the band’s lead singer, died on November 24, 2021, at the age of 44, after a battle with cancer.

Gared O’Donnell announced in August of 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage three esophageal cancer.

According to his bandmates, he had been writing and recording music for the past year.

Gared’s music will be released posthumously by the band.

Planes Mistaken for Stars paid a heartfelt tribute to their late bandmate on their Instagram page, writing:

“It is impossible to express the sorrow with which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother, our leader, our captain, who has done more to cultivate love and light in this world than any of us can comprehend, has crossed the rainbow bridge into the eternal ether from his physical form here with us.”

“He was surrounded by the love of his family, friends, bandmates, and many others from afar in his final hours.

“A titan, a pillar, a beacon,” they went on to say, “no one who knew him was not touched or inspired.”

“The gift he gave us was himself, completely unselfishly pouring his life, love, and soul out to the world in such an honest way that it hurt.”

Cancer of the esophagus is known as esophageal cancer.

The esophagus is a long tube that connects the throat to the stomach and aids in the digestion of food.

While esophageal cancer can develop anywhere along the esophagus, it most commonly starts in the cells that line the inside of the tube.

This type of cancer is more common in men than in women, and it is the world’s sixth leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Esophageal cancer can be detected by looking for the following symptoms:

Barrett’s esophagus is a precancerous condition caused by chronic acid reflux that, if left untreated, can lead to esophageal cancer diagnosis.

Gared O’Donnell co-founded Planes Mistaken for Stars with guitarist Mat Bellinger, drummer Mike Ricketts, and bassist Aaron Wise in Peoria, Illinois, in 1997.

The band moved to Denver, Colorado, and released a self-titled EP the following year.

Between 2004 and 2005, they continued to release records and embarked on nine separate tours across America and Europe.

In 2007, the band disbanded, only to reassemble in 2010.

In 2016, they released their most recent album.

