Gared O’Donnell of Planes Mistaken For Stars has died at the age of 44 after a battle with esophageal cancer, and his Illinois bandmates have paid tribute to him.

Gared O’Donnell of Planes Mistaken For Stars died at the age of 44 after a battle with esophageal cancer, and his Illinois bandmates pay tribute.

On November 24, the 44-year-old, who was a member of the band Planes Mistaken for Stars, passed away.

A statement on Instagram from the band paid tribute to O’Donnell.

“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow with which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother, our leader, our captain, who has done more to cultivate love and light in this world than any of us can comprehend, has crossed the rainbow bridge into the eternal ether from his physical form here with us,” it read.

“A titan, a pillar, a beacon, he touched and inspired everyone who knew him.”

“The gift he gave us was himself, fully unselfishly pouring his life, love, and soul out to the world in such an open and honest way that it hurt.”

O’Donnell spent his final year writing and recording music, according to the band.

The singer was diagnosed with stage three esophageal cancer last August.

“A true force of nature and glorious spirit,” according to bassist Andrew Seward.

“RIP Gared O’Donnell,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Amazing songwriter and singer.

He was sick, and I had no idea.

Earlier this week, I was gushing over him on Instagram.”

“We lost a great one,” someone else said.

Planes Mistaken For Stars formed in 1997 in Peoria, Illinois.

Heavy metal and rock and roll are influences in their music.

Before breaking up in 2008, they released three studio albums.

They reformed in 2010 and released Prey, their fourth studio album, in 2016.

