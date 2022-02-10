Gareth Pursehouse is Amie Harwick’s ex-boyfriend.

Gareth Pursehouse is the ex-boyfriend of Amie Harwick.

AMIE Harwick was a marriage and family therapist and author in the United States.

She died tragically on February 15, 2020, after allegedly being pushed off a balcony by her ex-boyfriend.

Amie Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, is a well-known figure.

He has worked as a photographer, software engineer, and developer over the years.

Pursehouse was arrested and charged with murder after Hawick’s death. He has since pleaded not guilty to the charges, but if convicted, he could face the death penalty.

It is currently unknown when he will go to trial.

As the investigation into Harwick’s death progressed, it was discovered that in 2011, she had filed a restraining order against Pursehouse.

According to court documents in Los Angeles, the temporary restraining order was filed but apparently dismissed a month later due to a “lack of prosecution.”

In April 2012, a new restraining order was filed and granted, but it reportedly expired around the time of her death.

In 2015, Harwick sought a restraining order against a woman named Kyara Zobel, also known as Kyara Tyler, according to court records.

The restraining order was confirmed by Zobel, who said she “knew Amie a long time ago.”

“I’m sure people are aware of it,” she said, adding that she “lived it.”

“[Harwick] had been through a lot of bad relationships, and Amie did what she needed to feel safe.”

“I can’t say I blame her,” Zobel continued.

“Misunderstandings are litigated every day, and that was nothing more than that.”

Harwick was a sex therapist and the author of The New Sex Bible for Women: The Complete Guide to Sexual Self-Awareness and Intimacy, a novel published in 2014.

In 2015, she was featured in the online documentary Addicted to Sexting and on the reality TV show Braxton Family Values, which starred Toni Braxton.

She was also the ex-fiancée of Drew Carey, the host of The Price Is Right.

The couple started dating in 2017, got engaged in early 2018, and then broke up less than a year later.

