Garment company changes production line to make protective materials

Workers make face masks at the workshop of Maliya Garments Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province, March 2, 2020. To help the fight against the novel coronavirus disease, the Qingdao Maliya Garments Co., Ltd. changed its line of production, transferring from producing custom-made clothes and high-end hotel clothing to making protective materials. So far, the face masks and protective suits it produced have all been provided to hospitals and enterprises that have resumed production. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)