Garth Greenwell: ‘Sex is an extraordinary subject for a writer’

The US author on writing about intimacy, the place for pretentiousness in art and surviving lockdown

Garth Greenwell’s second book, Cleanness, seems to flow directly from his sumptuous, sensuous debut, What Belongs to You. Like its predecessor, the new work concerns an unnamed American teacher working in Sofia who falls in love with a man who brings him both great pleasure and pain. The book is structured as nine interlinked stories, centred around the narrator’s affair with a man known only as R. The stories are not arranged chronologically but, rather, radiate out from the three middle chapters, which focus most directly on R. Greenwell is in Iowa City when we speak on the telephone – he is a visiting lecturer at the renowned Writers’ Workshop there.

Do you think of this book as a novel or a collection of short stories?

None of the available labels feels to me suitable to the book. I’m very happy for people to talk about it in whatever way seems most helpful to them. My first education in art was as a classical singer and my first experience of how pieces can be turned into wholes in art was singing lieder cycles. The closest model to the book in my mind is Schubert’s Winterreise. There’s a way in which I hope the nine chapters are like spheres of intensity that are placed in a relationship that is not the consequence of plot or the linearity of chronology, but is instead a kind of constellation, that there are charged relationships between them that is like a key change, or a mood, or an echo, or a motif. That may sound pretentious, but I think there’s a place for pretentiousness in art.

Do you consider Cleanness to be a sequel to What Belongs to You?

Cleanness is not a sequel or a prequel. To my mind, the books intermingle. I’m very attracted to these hopefully very well-wrought, complete things that are nonetheless porous and can inform each other.

How conscious are you at the beginning of a project of how that book will turn out?

I really do think of prose as writing sentences. I never think to myself “I’m writing a novel”. Not until I’m very deep into a project do I even think “I’m writing a book”. The kind of sentence I’m attracted to is a kind of navigating device where the sentence itself is moving me through the world and is the tool by which I am able to feel out a territory or a set of concerns.

The book is brilliant – and very graphic – on the subject of sex. How does one go about writing a good sex scene?

I do think sex is one of our most densely packed and complex forms of communication and therefore an extraordinary subject and tool for a writer. When I think about what I was envisioning for this book, it’s not that I think writing sex explicitly is in and of itself interesting, but that what interested me was the combination of sex with the kind of sentence I’m attracted to – a sentence with a history that comes through Proust and James and Woolf and Baldwin.

Has the atmosphere in which the book is being published – against the Covid-19 crisis – changed how you think about it?

It’s true that both my books are written in the light of the earlier and ongoing pandemic of Aids and that an intrication of touch and risk is at the heart of my understanding of Eros and the erotic life, as I think it has to be for any gay man of my age and older. One of the central questions of the book is about intimacy and that isn’t just about sexual intimacy, but also what does it mean for a teacher to put his arm around a student or what does it mean for him to comfort her? All of these different ways in which touch can be perilous and in which touch can be graced. That is something that feels excruciatingly poignant to me in the current circumstances where it is impossible for me to hug my friends.

How are you getting through the lockdown?

I’m here with my partner, which feels hugely lucky, because he actually was about to go home to Spain at the beginning of the month. It was a very tense conversation between us as to whether he would go and he decided to stay here, which I feel hugely grateful for, even though it’s a source of great anxiety for him to be away from his family, especially from his mother right now. The kind of life I’m leading at the moment, a domestic life in which my affective life is centred on one single person, is the kind of life I’d never have imagined for myself, nor one that would ever have seemed possible to me. Just the fact that I do have access to touch makes me so conscious of the fact that any point apart from the past three or four years I would have been weathering this alone.

What books are on your bedside table at the moment?

George Eliot’s Daniel Deronda, Andrew Holleran’s Chronicle of a Plague – a book of columns he wrote during the early Aids crisis – Colm Tóibín’s The Empty Family, James Baldwin’s Another Country and James Merrill’s Collected Poems.

Who are your favourite contemporary authors?

I would say Colm Tóibín, Yiyun Li, Eimear McBride, Lidia Yuknavitch, Andrea Lawlor, Richard Powers and Jamel Brinkley.

Has the Covid-19 crisis changed your reading habits?

I think it has. I’ve been drawn to big books. I’ve been hugely enjoying and grateful for the online book club that Yiyun Li has been running with the magazine, A Public Space, where we’re all reading War and Peace together. I’m surprised at how much pleasure and sense of companionship that gives me.

What book would you give to a child?

Harold and the Purple Crayon [by Crockett Johnson], which is I think one of the profoundest books about the imagination I know; it’s a profound philosophical book about being an artist.

Richard Powers chose that one too…

Oh my goodness, I’m so happy about that.

• Cleanness by Garth Greenwell is published by Pan Macmillan (£14.99)