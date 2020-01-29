Gary Lineker condemns ‘disgusting’ Man Utd fans who attacked Ed Woodward’s house

Man Utd fans attacked Ed Woodward’s home on Tuesday night with a barrage of flares and graffiti

Gary Lineker has branded the Manchester United fans who attacked Ed Woodward’s home as “absolutely disgusting”.

The United executive-vice chairman’s Cheshire mansion was marched upon by ’20 to 30 balaclava-clad United fans’ on Tuesday night and subjected the flare attacks.

It is also believed that graffiti was sprayed on the fence surrounding Woodward’s home.

The 48-year-old has been the subject of vile abuse by fans of the Red Devils in recent games, with many not happy with his part in the running of the club.

Fans were heard chanting about killing him during the 6-0 FA Cup victory over Tranmere at the weekend, while he was also abused in the 2-0 home loss to Burnley before that.

And Lineker reacted angrily on social media after hearing the rumours of the attack to Woodward.

Responding to a video on Twitter showing thugs throwing flares into the property, he wrote: “If this is genuine then it’s absolutely disgusting. The man has young twins, FFS.”

It is not thought that Woodward or his wife and young twins were at home when the incident occurred.

A group of United fans known as ‘The Men in Black’ due to their preference to dark clothing are thought to be behind the attack.

After news of the incident emerged, United immediately released a statement and threatened the perpetrators with lifetime bans.

The statement read: “Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.

“We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.

“Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution. Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another.

“There is simply no excuse for this.”

United travel to city rivals Manchester City on Wednesday night for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final where they trail 3-1.