Gary Lineker jokes Barcelona should sack their manager after defeat to Valencia

Barcelona’s shocking 2-0 loss to Valencia has prompted Gary Lineker to joking suggest Quique Setien should be fired

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has taken a light-hearted jab at new Barcelona boss Quique Setien following their 2-0 loss to Valencia.

An own goal from left-back Jordia Alba just after half-time gave Valencia the lead, before the three points were secured by striker Maxi Gomez who had earlier missed a penalty.

Barcelona began the game top of the league on goal difference but this loss has now handed Real Madrid a golden opportunity to leapfrog them when they face Valladolid tomorrow, who are without a win in their last seven league games.

With Luis Suarez out of action for four months with a knee injury, the formidable duo of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann led the line.

However, neither was able to get on the scoresheet and Lineker took the opportunity to call for Setien’s dismissal, simply tweeting: “Setien out”.

The 61-year-old has only recently taken over from Ernesto Valverde, signing a two and a half year deal at the Nou Camp.

Speaking after the game, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets said: “I think the players have to adapt to the coaching staff’s ideas.

“There were good things in this game, and others that need to be improved.”

Meanwhile, Messi’s former team-mate Javier Mascherano has claimed the forward may not finish his career at the Nou Camp, insisting: “anything can happen.”

In an interview with Dario Sport, Mascherano said: “Anything can happen in the world of football and it depends on his desire to play in Argentina.

“There’s also the family aspect when he decides to live over here. These are personal issues and no one else can influence them.

“If he decides to come here in the future, it’d be a huge jump in quality for our league and the country.”