Gary Locke elected to chair Committee of 100

NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Gary Locke, former U.S. secretary of commerce, ambassador to China, and governor of Washington State, has been elected by members of the Committee of 100 to take over as chairman from H. Roger Wang at the May 2021 Annual Meeting, according to the non-profit organization’s latest release.

“I am excited about the energy, passion and commitment Gary Locke and the leadership team will bring to their roles and keep the Committee of 100 top of mind on issues surrounding Chinese Americans,” said Wang.

“When my term as Chairman comes to a close, I’ll look forward to continuing my active involvement in the Committee of 100 and supporting the team in any way I can. I’ve been honored to hold the position with great respect and reverence,” Wang added.

Serving with Locke on the senior leadership team will be Charlie Woo, co-founder and CEO of Megatoys, who was elected as vice-chair; John Chiang, former California State Treasurer, who was elected as chief financial officer; and Wilson Chu, partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP, who was re-elected as general counsel & secretary, said the release issued late Friday.

Gary Faye Locke, born on Jan. 21, 1950, is an American politician and diplomat who served as the 10th U.S. ambassador to China (2011-2014). Previously he was the 21st governor of the U.S. state of Washington (1997-2005), and served in the administration of Barack Obama as secretary of commerce (2009-2011).

Locke was the first governor in the continental United States of East Asian descent and the only Chinese American ever to have served as a governor of any state. He was also the first Chinese American to serve as U.S. ambassador to China.

Committee of 100 (C100) is a non-profit leadership organization of prominent and extraordinary Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, healthcare, and the arts. It was founded by the late world-renowned architect I. M. Pei and internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among others.

For over 30 years, C100 has served as a preeminent organization committed to the dual missions of promoting the full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life and constructive relations between the United States and China. Enditem