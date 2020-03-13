Gary Neville aims thinly veiled dig at Paul Pogba while praising Man Utd’s midfield

Paul Pogba has made just a handful of appearances for Manchester United this season, and they have recently found their best form without him in the midfield

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has taken a subtle dig at Paul Pogba by praising the current midfield at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal.

The Red Devils are one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League, and are now on course to push a Champions League qualifying spot.

One of the main reasons for their turnaround could be credited to the midfield, which appears to be rejuvenated thanks to the addition of Bruno Fernandes in January.

Meanwhile, French superstar Pogba is still out of the sides with a long-term ankle injury.

And in heaping praise on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, Neville claimed the current midfield have bucked the “pathetic” crop from the last season and a half.

“I was thinking about United’s midfield and I think universally United fans would say that it has been pathetic for 18 months,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“But you look at McTominay, you look at Fred, you look at Nemanja Matic who looks a different player, and you look at Bruno, and all of a sudden United have a midfield when it had been non-existent.

“Are they the best group of Manchester United players that have been here even in the last eight years?

“No, not for a talent. But they are a far easier group to like because they want to be here.”

Neville went on to back United to land a Champions League spot, adding: “Manchester United have got a game against Tottenham next week and that is a big match because if Tottenham win they go within a point of United.

“Then United have, on paper, a favourable run of fixtures which they should be happy about.”

Fellow ex-Red Devil and Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane backed up his old team-mate, insisting the pressure of playing for such a reputable club like United can often give players an extra edge.

“You want to be careful about writing these teams off but you have to remind these players who are playing for Manchester United that they are playing for Manchester United,” Keane noted.

“There is a responsibility and pressure to win football matches and when you look at those fixtures they certainly shouldn’t be frightened of anything.

“Go and try to win as many matches as you can and the table should take care of itself. I think they have got more than enough quality to chase Leicester down let alone Chelsea.”