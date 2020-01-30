Gary Neville left disappointed after Man Utd agree Bruno Fernandes transfer

Manchester United look finally set to sign Bruno Fernandes after a prolonged transfer saga with Sporting with a fee being agreed but Gary Neville isn’t totally hppy

Gary Neville has expressed some disappointment in Manchester United’s transfer business after a fee was agreed with Sporting over Bruno Fernandes.

United’s Twitter account confirmed that a transfer was on the way after an agreement was made between the two clubs.

It comes after a long transfer saga that began last summer but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to land his man.

The Portugal international was made a top target this January window after it became apparent that a more creative-minded midfielder was needed to alleviate some of the pressure on the current crop of strikers.

With Paul Pogba out, it only left Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata as advanced midfielders.

The arrival of Fernandes will also be a huge boost for the fans, who have demanded his signing for months.

And though Neville is happy with the transfer, he is disappointed that no other incomings joined this window.

He said: “United’s midfielder has needed strengthening for some time.

“They’ve had massive issues, not just in terms of recruiting players but with injuries to key players – Pogba, McTominay are missing – so it’s essential they do a deal in that area.

“I thought they would do at least two deals in this window so we’ll see what happens.

“A striker is required now with what’s happened with Marcus Rashford but (Fernandes) is a positive.

“They’ve got a good-quality player but I’ve not got huge expectations in terms of the next few months.

“In terms of coming to England and settling, he’ll need time.”

A new striker has been eyed by United this window, with Edinson Cavani of Paris St-Germain being chased.

However, the Uruguayan is not backing down over his huge wage demands – worth £320,000-a-week.

He also reportedly is more keen on joining Atletico Madrid.

As well as the former Napoli man, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and AC Milan star Krzysztof Piatek have also been linked.