Gary Neville shares funny response to Liverpool losing first Premier League game

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has celebrated after Liverpool lost their first match of the Premier League season at the hands of Watford

Gary Neville could not contain his joy after seeing Liverpool finally lose in the Premier League this season.

The Reds were beaten by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday for their first league defeat in 45 matches.

An Ismaila Sarr brace as well as a Troy Deeney strike sealed it for the Hornets with Jurgen Klopp’s side below par for the full 90 minutes.

Manchester United legend Neville has eight Premier League winners medals with Liverpool having never lifted the title.

Despite defeat to Watford, the Reds are still 22 points clear at the top but that didn’t stop Neville celebrating their first defeat of the season.

In a video posted on social media, Neville pulled the cork out of a bottle of champagne and then smiled as it hit the roof.

No words were said in the video but it’s clear at what Neville is delighted at with his Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher tweeting a picture of the former full-back smiling.

Liverpool boss Klopp had no excuses following the defeat, admitting his team were beaten by the better side.

The German said: “They did exactly what they wanted to do, we did not. That’s how football works.

“The first half was a tough one, a lot of second balls, running here and there, we had the ball a lot but we didn’t come in the right positions to cross, the right positions to finish, against a really good, organised side, with a top set-up for this game.

“You have to accept it, it’s not so easy, but it’s the proof we were not good enough tonight. It’s always very difficult.

“We have to accept it after.

“In the game you have to fight. We were 3-0 down but we still tried, there were no silly situations where somebody got frustrated and tried to kick someone.

“If you win good, if you lose, try to do it in the right manner and do it like a man.”

Liverpool return to action on Tuesday as they take on Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.