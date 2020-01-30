Gary Neville slams fans attacking Ed Woodward’s house – but understands Man Utd fume

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward saw his home vandalised as fan anger boiled over with Gary Neville offering his take on a difficult situation for all parties

Gary Neville has slammed the fans who attacked Ed Woodward’s home but admits he understands where their frustration comes from.

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman had his home attack by a cluster of fans who shared a video on social media.

Woodward has been a scapegoat for United’s poor results since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013 and refuses to relinquish control at Old Trafford having not yet appointed a sporting director.

And while Neville does not condone the fans’ actions he feels it is a situation that will only get worse if the current regime refuse to make changes.

He said on Sky Sports: “There are two separate issues here. The fans are absolutely disgusted with how the football side of the club has been run over the last two or three years, there still isn’t a technical director or football director.

“Why it’s taking so long, I don’t know, the club should be taking that forward. They still don’t look slick in the transfer market, the team are obviously struggling and essentially the fans are not happy, it’s simmering and it will boil soon.

“The reality of it is, the first issue is something that can’t be condoned but the second issue is only something that is going to get worse. The fans are now starting to bring it into the stadium, to social media, and now they’re taking it above the line and into people’s houses, which should never be accepted.

“However, there is a massive fan-base of Manchester United fans who are frustrated and are not going to accept what is happening at the club with the ownership and with the executive.

“The reality is, they’re not seeing any movement, any drastic action. The same people that were running the club from a football point of view are still running the club.

“Up until two or three years ago, I was saying Manchester United need the best in class football operators at the club and they haven’t got them.

“They’re being played all over Europe by better operators, by smarter people, and that is just acceptable, it’s not something that Manchester United fans should accept. However, they’re displaying their displeasure in a way that is over the top and should never happen.

“This is sport, this is football, it means a lot to people and people are passionate, but there’s no way that someone’s family or home deserves to be brought into it.”