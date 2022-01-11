Gary Waldhorn, the actor who played Vicar of Dibley, has died at the age of 78.

Gary Waldhorn, who starred in the television series Vicar of Dibley, has died at the age of 78.

On the sitcom “Parish Councillor David Horton,” the classically trained actor was known to millions.

In the hit 1990s comedy, he played Councillor David Horton, the bullish and often grumpy chairman of the parish council.

Throughout the show, the character frequently clashed with Dawn French’s vicar.

He most recently appeared in The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown, a Christmas special, alongside French, who plays Geraldine Granger, and James Fleet, who portrays his on-screen son Hugo.

Josh Waldhorn, the actor’s son, confirmed the news, saying his father died on Monday.

“Classically trained, he truly flourished in the theatre, and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End, and our living rooms on the telly!” he said in a statement.

“He is survived by two grandchildren, Cooper and Bayley, as well as his son Josh.

“He will be sorely missed by all of us.”

French was the first to pay tribute to the actor, posting a photo of him on Twitter and captioning it with a broken heart emoji.

Brush Strokes, Lovejoy, The Sweeney, and even comedy sketch show French And Saunders were among his other TV appearances during the 1980s and 1990s.

He also did a lot of theatre work, including with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He also did voiceovers for commercials for Green Flag, Kwik Fit, Branston, and Marmite, to name a few.

“I saw Richard Burton play Henry V and my life changed,” Waldhorn said in an interview, recalling how he always wanted to be an actor.

“When I got home, I told my parents I wanted to be a Shakespearean actor.”

Emma Chambers, who played Alice Tinker, and Trevor Peacock, who played Jim Trott, are among the other Vicar Of Dibley stars who have died.

Gary was an incredibly talented actor who is fondly remembered by us for his numerous appearances on some of the nation’s most treasured BBC shows, and of course as Councillor David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley,” according to a statement from BBC Comedy.

“At this difficult time, our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

