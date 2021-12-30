Gas prices are expected to reach (dollar)4 per gallon by Memorial Day, according to GasBuddy.

Prepare to pay (dollar)4 per gallon at the pump by Memorial Day, according to GasBuddy.

If you’re already paying too much for gas, brace yourself: according to a new forecast from GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices, demand, and outages, prices could rise as high as (dollar)4 per gallon by Memorial Day.

According to CNN Business, the national average of (dollar)3.02 per gallon this year “will rise to (dollar)3.41 per gallon in 2022,” according to a GasBuddy forecast.

According to CNN, the expected increase would undo the relief felt by American drivers as gas prices have slowly begun to decline from their highest levels in seven years.

“We could see a national average that flirts with, or in the worst-case scenario, potentially exceeds (dollar)4 a gallon,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, according to CNN.

According to CNN, while GasBuddy predicts that national gas prices will peak in May at (dollar)3.79 per gallon, prices will fall below current levels by late 2022.

According to the news outlet, De Haan attributed the increase in gasoline prices to the economy’s recovery from COVID, supply struggling to meet increased demand after unprecedented production cuts, and ongoing refinery issues.

According to a transcript from a Yahoo! Finance video, GasBuddy estimates that annual household gasoline spending will be around (dollar)2,341 next year, up from (dollar)1,977 this year.

It also suggests that the cost of diesel, which is used to power many logistics networks and trucks, will rise next year.

Some experts, including government forecasts and some on Wall Street, are skeptical of GasBuddy’s prediction.

The US Energy Information Administration predicted earlier this month that “the national average will likely drop to (dollar)3.01 a gallon in January and fall to (dollar)2.88 in 2022,” according to CNN. Citigroup also predicted a “radical drop” in energy prices, predicting a potential “bear market” for oil in the coming year.

