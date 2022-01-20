Gas prices are expected to rise this spring, and by Memorial Day, they could be at (dollar)4 a gallon.

By Memorial Day, gas prices are expected to rise again, causing “real pain” at the pump.

According to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum at GasBuddy, a surge in gasoline demand from March to May will result in a “much more pronounced increase in prices.”

He predicted that gas prices would rise 10 to 20 cents a month until Memorial Day, with the national average reaching or exceeding (dollar)4 per gallon, the highest in a decade.

“The stars align in March, April, and May to create an environment that is very conducive to larger price increases.”

As the weather gets warmer, demand will start to skyrocket.

Refineries will also be performing maintenance and transitioning to summer gasoline during this time.

“It could be a perfect storm,” De Haan told WIBC. “Gas prices could start to rise in March and last through Memorial Day.”

According to GasBuddy, the national average price for a gallon of gas rose to (dollar)3.32 on Wednesday.

It’s up a cent from last week and six cents from Christmas, but it’s still down from November’s high of (dollar)3.43.

Apart from increased demand, ongoing conflicts in Libya and Kazakhstan, according to De Haan, have caused oil prices to rise — and there’s little President Joe Biden can do about it.

“He has no control over Kazakhstan.”

He is powerless in Libya.

“A lot of people have said, ‘Well, he could approve a pipeline,’ but that’s really insignificant compared to the other factors I just mentioned,” De Haan explained to WIBC.

He is powerless to change the situation.”

According to AAA, crude oil prices are expected to rise due to expectations of a drop in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant may have peaked in New York state and other parts of the US.

“We’ve seen the price of a barrel of oil slowly move from the mid-(dollar)60s to the low-(dollar)80s in the last few weeks,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said Tuesday.

“The main reason for this is…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.