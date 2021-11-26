Gas prices are on the rise, putting 150,000 more people in fuel poverty, according to Age UK.

Gas prices are on the rise, and Age UK predicts that 150,000 more people will become fuel poor as a result.

According to Age UK, around 150,000 households with older people could face fuel poverty this winter, bringing the total to over 1.1 million.

Rising energy prices, combined with rising living costs, are likely to force even more senior citizens to choose between heating their homes and eating.

The risk of people “freezing to death in their own homes… cannot be completely discounted this year,” according to Age UK’s stark warning.

“150,000 older households could be dragged into fuel poverty by the spring, unless the Government acts now to provide those at greatest risk with more financial support,” according to the charity’s analysis.

After learning that many retirees are already staying in bed for longer and are worried about their bills, Age UK expressed concern that they would ration their heating this winter.

It urged the government to provide an additional one-time £50 payment to older people who are eligible for means-tested cold weather payments, as well as to increase the Household Support Fund to £1 billion to help all low-income people this winter.

Poverty campaigners have urged ministers to extend winter fuel payments to millions more people to avoid “needless deaths” this winter, as I previously reported.

“There’s no doubt that media reports about rising energy bills fill low-income retirees with dread,” Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s charity director, said.

Thousands of senior citizens have written to the charity, stating that they must choose between heating their homes and eating.

“I already confine myself to a single room and spend as much time as possible in bed.”

“If I continue to cut down, there will be no point in living,” Peter, 75, said.

“I have arthritis, which is worse when it’s cold,” Geraldine, who is 77, added.

I’m going to have to turn down the heat for the time being.

To help with my back, I already wear gloves on my hands and a heat pack inside my leggings.”

“Over 25,000 people have expressed their concern, and it is clear that some fully expect to have to,” Ms Abrahams added.

Gas prices: Soaring bills will plunge 150,000 more people into fuel poverty, warns Age UK