Gaspard Ulliel, star of Hannibal Rising and Marvel’s Moon Knight, died in a terrifying skiing accident at the age of 37.

Hannibal Rising and Marvel Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel died in a terrifying skiing accident at the age of 37.

Gaspard Ulliel, a HANNIBAL rising star, died after sustaining a serious head injury in a terrifying skiing accident in the Alps.

After the incident in the Rosiere ski area in the Savoie region on Tuesday, the 37-year-old model and actor was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Ulliel, who has appeared in Chanel perfume advertisements as well as in films and television shows, has suffered a serious head injury, according to local broadcaster France Bleu.

In a statement released on Wednesday, his family confirmed his death.

The actor collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes, according to reports, and the other skier was not taken to the hospital.

Following the collision, he was flown to a hospital in Grenoble by helicopter.

According to the prosecutor’s office in Savoie, an investigation into the tragic accident is ongoing.

Ulliel played a young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 film Hannibal Rising and Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent.

He also stars in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight and is the face of Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel fragrance for men.

Ulliel won a Cesar award for best actor in 2017 for his role in It’s Only the End of the World, in which he co-starred with Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux.

After starring alongside Audrey Tautou in the World War One drama A Very Long Engagement, he won a Cesar Award for most promising actor in 2004.

A five-year-old girl was killed when a skier collided with her on Saturday, prompting the actor’s death.

According to the prosecutor in Haute-Savoie, the man has been charged with manslaughter, with excessive speed being the most likely cause of the accident.

There will be more later…