Gaspard Ulliel, the star of Moon Knight and the face of Bleu de Chanel, died in a ski accident in France when he was 37 years old.

According to a local broadcaster, the actor is believed to have collided with another skier on the slopes of La Rosière.

Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor best known for portraying a young Hannibal Lecter and Yves Saint Laurent, died in a ski accident in the Alps at the age of 37, according to his family.

Mr Ulliel starred as young serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 film Hannibal Rising and as fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent.

He is also the advertising face of Chanel’s men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel and has a key role in the upcoming Marvel Disney(plus) series Moon Knight, which wrapped filming in October.

After an accident in the La Rosière ski resort in the Savoie region of the Alps on Tuesday, the actor was taken to the hospital with a reported skull injury.

His family confirmed he died on Wednesday.

The actor is thought to have collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes, according to local broadcaster France Bleu.

The second skier escaped injury.

The accident investigation is still underway.

Ulliel received a César Award for his leading role in It’s Only the End of the World in 2017.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire tweeted, “French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy.”

As the snow has hardened, the mountain police stationed near the accident site said it has been leading five or six rescues per day.

On Saturday, a five-year-old British girl was killed when a skier collided with her in the neighboring Haute-Savoie region.

According to the prosecutor in Haute-Savoie, the man faces preliminary manslaughter charges, with excessive speed being the most likely cause of the collision.

Agencies’ additional reporting

Gaspard Ulliel: star of Moon Knight and face of Bleu de Chanel dies in ski accident in France aged 37