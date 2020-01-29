Gauff survives three-set thriller, to face Osaka in…

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 – American teenage sensation Coco Gauff on Wednesday prevailed over Sorana Cirstea in a thrilling 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 encounter at the Australian Open, to set up a meeting with defending champion Naomi Osaka.

The 15-year-old Gauff, who beat seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the first round, was broken midway through the opening set as she struggled with errors off her forehand and a composed performance from her more experienced Romanian opponent.

Cirstea´s levels, however, dipped at the start of the second set, allowing Gauff to capture an early break and force the match into a decider.

The final set was a gripping, evenly-matched affair as Gauff fought back from a break down to advance to the third round in two hours and seven minutes. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)