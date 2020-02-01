Gavin and Stacey’s Ruth Jones outrages show fans as she drops series 4 bombshell

EXCLUSIVE Ruth Jones opened up about a could-be Gavin and Stacey revival, but admitted it’s hard getting all the cast back together

Ruth Jones has discussed the possibility of Gavin and Stacey returning to the small screen for a fourth series at Tuesday night’s NTAs.

Gavin and Stacey’s Christmas special was watched by over 17 million people, and many fans begged co-writers, Ruth and James Corden, to pen another series.

Speaking to Daily Star Online about a possible Gavin and Stacey reprise, Ruth admitted there are “many hurdles” to overcome.

When questioned if she’s been bombarded with requests for a revival, she replied: “People do ask quite a lot.”

“But the answer is, I genuinely don’t know.

“It’s very difficult to get together and write it, and to find a time everyone is available for the filming period.

“There are a lot of hurdles to overcome,” she added.

Referencing the episode’s cliffhanger ending, Ruth said: “And, also, there’s something nice about leaving it hanging in the air. Wondering ‘did they ever get married? Or didn’t they’.

“We’ll see, who knows.”

Discussing the one-off episode, aired on Christmas Day, Ruth confessed she was astounded so many people tuned in.

The return of Gavin & Stacey at Christmas has become the most-watched scripted show of the decade, with viewing figures released by the BBC showed that 17.1 million people watched the programme.

“We never ever thought so many people would watch it,” she admitted.

“James and I watched it together without families. It was just incredible, even though we’d already seen it. Watching it go out live again is not an experience we enjoy that often anymore. “