Gavin Williamson has been accused of threatening a member of parliament over school funding.

Gavin Williamson has been accused of making threats against a member of Parliament over school funding.

Christian Wakeford claimed he was warned that if he voted for a motion criticizing the government, funding for a new school would be halted.

Gavin Williamson, the former education secretary, has been accused of threatening to cut funding to a school in the constituency of an MP who was considering voting against the government.

Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said he had been warned funding for a new high school would not go ahead if he voted for a motion criticizing the Government over free school meals when he defected from the Conservatives to Labour on Wednesday.

He did not say who was to blame at the time, but in an interview with The Sunday Times, he said it was Mr Williamson.

Mr Williamson, a former chief whip, allegedly dragged him out of the House of Commons dining room and told him, “It’s not very helpful to back an opposition (motion) against the department where you’re wanting an extremely large favor from said department, so do consider what you’re doing,” according to him.

“I know the adage goes, ‘once a whip, always a whip,’ but that one was Gavin,” Mr Wakeford added.

In the end, the MP chose to abstain from voting in the debate in October 2020, and the school’s funding was approved in February of the following year.

Mr Williamson responded by telling the newspaper that he did not recall having such a conversation with Mr Wakeford.

“I don’t recall the conversation as described,” he said, “but what I do recall is working tirelessly with Christian and others to be able to deliver this school, which I did.”

“Such major investment decisions are not made after a thorough examination of the benefits that the investment will bring, and certainly not in a quick conversation like the one described.”

The claim comes as William Wragg, the senior Tory who first raised concerns about the whips’ intimidation tactics against MPs calling for Boris Johnson’s resignation, prepares to meet with police to discuss the matter.

Press Association contributed to this story.

