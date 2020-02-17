Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg’s apology and says she ‘understands the raw emotions’

Gayle King has accepted Snoop Dogg’s apology for publicly berating her after she dredged up Kobe Bryant’s rape allegations in the wake of the basketball star’s death.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday, the CBS anchor said she understood the ‘raw emotions’ Bryant’s death caused.

‘I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss. As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times.

‘I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity,’ she said.

The row began when CBS teased a clip of King’s interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie – one of Bryant’s friends – which showed King pushing her to address the 2003 rape allegation against Bryant.

Leslie resisted, saying it was inappropriate. It was a small part of a wide-ranging interview which had already aired when the CBS This Morning Twitter account posted the clip.

Fans including 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and even Bill Cosby rushed to condemn King. She received death threats and had to travel with security in the aftermath of it.

Furious, King took to Instagram to say the clip had been taken out of context and that she would raise it with CBS.

The row, however, rumbled on.

Snoop Dogg’s comments were among the most inflammatory.

He said branded King a ‘funky, dog-haired b****’, demanding she ‘back off before we come get you.’

The rapper – real name Calvin Broadus Jr – later backtracked and apologized for the remarks.

Her acceptance draws a line under the war of words started by Snoop Dogg in an emotionally charged video to his 39million followers.

The rapper, 48, said: ‘What do you gain from that? I swear to god, we the worst.

‘We the f***** worst. We expect more from you, Gayle, why y’all attacking us? We your people!

‘You ain’t come after f***** Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumb-a** questions. I get sick of y’all.’

But on Wednesday the rapper said that he ‘overreacted,’ adding, ‘I should have handled it way different than that – I was raised way better than that.’

He added: ‘Two wrongs don’t make no right; when you’re wrong, you gotta fix it.

‘So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at questions that you asked

The rapper said he had been trying to defend his late friend who died in a helicopter crash last month.

The rapper wrote in the caption of an Instagram post: ‘Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma … 2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal @gayleking Peace n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids.’

King last week said on social media that CBS edited a teaser clip of the chat to highlight the most controversial part of a long and thorough discussion on the late NBA standout.

‘I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I would be extremely angry with me too,’ she said. ‘I am mortified. I’m embarrassed and I am very angry.

‘Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring.’

King’s longtime confidante Oprah Winfrey, appearing on the Today show last week, said King was ‘not doing well’ in the wake of the public attack from the rapper.

‘May I say she is not doing well because she has now death threats, and now has to travel with security, and she’s feeling very much attacked,’ Oprah said.

‘We fully support Gayle King and her integrity as a journalist,’ CBS News President Susan Zirinsky said.

‘We find the threats against her or any journalist doing their job reprehensible.’