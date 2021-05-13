Gaza anti-tank missile hits vehicle in Israel, 1 killed

JERUSALEM, May 12 (Xinhua) — An anti-tank missile fired from Gaza at a jeep in southern Israel killed a man Wednesday, Israeli authorities said, amid heated clashes between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian movement that runs the Gaza Strip.

Eli Bin, CEO of Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency health service, told reporters that one man was killed and two additional persons were wounded.

He said that medical teams extended emergency care to the three while rockets continued to be fired at the area.

Hamas said in a statement that it “fired a missile that hit an Israeli vehicle.”

Since Monday, hundreds of rockets have been fired at southern and central Israel while Israel has carried out deadly airstrikes throughout the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In Israel, six people have been killed, according to official Israeli figures. In the Gaza Strip, at least 43 people, including 13 children and teens, were killed, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

The current wave of violence between Israel and Gaza militant groups is the first of its kind since the last large-scale air and ground offensive that Israel waged on the Palestinian enclave for 50 days in 2014. Enditem