Gaza rocket explodes in southern Israel: military

JERUSALEM, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip exploded in southern Israel on Tuesday night, the Israeli military said.

The army said in a statement that the rocket, launched from northern Gaza, hit an area near the community of Nahal Oz, adjacent to the security fence between Israel and the coastal Palestinian enclave.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The rocket fire came a day after Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after two rockets were fired from Gaza. The rockets fell in the sea before reaching Israel. Enditem