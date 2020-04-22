GCHQ Wants You to Forward Your Coronavirus Phishing Scam Emails to Crack Down on Cybercrime

Coronavirus has opened up a new revenue stream for scammers who have been flogging fake products to (presumably) combat the virus, as well as the usual phishing sites and general fraud, but the government wants you to stay vigilant and forward all that nonsense onto it, stat.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – part of GCHQ – has launched a new service where you can send all of those suspicious-looking emails and links. An automated system will scan the content and take down any sites dabbling in criminal activity. Ciaran Martin, chief executive officer of the NCSC said:

“Technology is helping us cope with the coronavirus crisis and will play a role helping us out of it, but that means cybersecurity is more important than ever. That’s why we have created a new national reporting service for suspicious emails – and if they link to malicious content, it will be taken down or blocked. By forwarding messages to us, you will be protecting the UK from email scams and cybercrime.”

A lot of these scams appeal to the more unsavoury part of human nature, so maybe reign that in if you see an email that taps into that and is quite clearly playing silly buggers. The NCSC has also had to remind people how to use video conferencing apps securely after a spate of Zoom bombings. Stop using Zoom, should probably be at the top of that list.

In the meantime, if you have any scams to report, you can forward them on to [email protected] [The Guardian]

Feature image credit: Unsplash