Geekbench Listing Reveals LG’s New Dual-Display Phone Is Coming

LG is working on a new smartphone that’s coming soon, a Geekbench listing reveals. This new smartphone is believed to feature two displays and will have a new form factor reminiscent of feature phones from years ago.

While Samsung is busy creating foldable smartphones that fold up like a book or a clam, another South Korean giant, LG, is busy working on a smartphone that changes form – from the regular smartphone shape to one that’s shaped like the letter “T.”

The device, codenamed “Wing,” was recently spotted by MySmartPrice in a Geekbench listing. The listing revealed that the device has the model number LGE LM-F100N and is powered by an octa-core chip that has a base clock speed of 1.80GHz. The processor garnered a single-core score of 601 and a multi-core score of 1843.

The information in the listing indicates that the device will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. This means it will offer support for 5G connectivity.

And since it is backed by 8GB of RAM, the device is expected to be powerful enough to handle day-to-day tasks with ease. The device will also come with Android 10 out of the box.

Interesting features

While the Geekbench listing provided the device’s power specs, it didn’t reveal anything about the device’s design and other features. Reports from SlashGear and, more recently, Korean site News 1 Korea, however, gave consumers a quick glimpse at how the device looks.

Per the reports, the device will have two displays. One is a rectangular-shaped display similar to those found on other smartphone models. The other is a smaller, square-shaped display that can only be accessed when the front half of the device is rotated sideways, forming a “T.”

Images seen via SlashGear show that the device will let users view content on the primary screen, now in landscape orientation. The secondary screen can then display the virtual keyboard, allowing users to enjoy what’s being played on the bigger screen without any obstruction. The form is reminiscent of certain feature phones like LG’s own VX9400 and KU950, as well as Samsung’s SGH-Z130.