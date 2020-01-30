Geelong woman accused of murder after ‘setting husband on fire’

A mother has been charged with murder after she allegedly killed her husband by setting him on fire inside their family home.

Angela O’Brien, 33, from Whittington, Victoria, was arrested and charged on Saturday over the death of 36-year-old Daniel Surtees.

Police were called to the couple’s Boundary Road home at about 8.30pm, where they found the father with severe burns.

An armchair inside the family home where the father-of-five is believed to have been sitting was found completely charred after being set alight.

Footage from the scene showed the blaze reached the walls and ceiling, damaging the interior of the home.

Mr Surtees was taken to hospital that night but died the following day from his injuries.

Detectives from the Arson and Explosives Squad charged his wife with murder and she has been remanded in custody ahead of her appearance at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police will allege O’Brien caused the fire, although the events leading up to the incident are unclear and under investigation.

Authorities will determine whether the pair, who were married for four years, had been involved in a ‘petty argument’ before Mr Surtees’ death, 9News reported.

The couple reportedly shared five children, although it is not known if the kids were present at the time of the incident.

A neighbour told the local news station she had previously heard sounds of a verbal altercation coming from the home.

‘I had heard yelling, screaming, but I thought nothing of it because it’s just Geelong,’ she told 9News. ‘I feel sorry for the kids.’

According to social media, O’Brien and her husband met in 2012 and had a photography business in Geelong.

O’Brien had recently shared numerous posts about providing aid to bushfire victims and urged friends to donate to the cause.