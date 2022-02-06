Gene Ransom has died after being shot while driving on Interstate 880 in Oakland.

Gene Ransom has died after being shot on I-880 in Oakland.

Gene Ransom, a Golden Bears legend, was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 880 in Oakland, California.

Ransom is best known for his time as the point guard for the men’s basketball team at the University of California, Berkeley.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash on I-880 around 5:15 p.m. local time on Friday, according to KPIX.

They discovered a fatally shot victim when they arrived.

On Saturday, a family member told KPIX that Ransom had died.

The investigation is still in progress.

