Gene that puts brakes on tissue growth identified: study

CHICAGO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Northwestern University molecular biologists have identified the beginnings of a genetic signaling pathway that puts the brakes on the growth of planarian flatworm, an important process that ensures the appropriate amount of tissue growth in these highly regenerative animals.

The researchers have identified a control system for limiting regeneration and also a new mechanism to explain how stem cells can influence growth. Specifically, they discovered that a gene called mob4 suppresses tissue growth in the animals. When they inhibited the gene in experiments, the animal grew to twice its normal size.

The gene works in a rather surprising way: by preventing the descendants of stem cells from producing a growth factor called Wnt, a protein released from cells to communicate across distances. The Wnt signaling pathway is known to play a role in cancer cell regeneration.

The findings ultimately may have important ramifications for novel tissue engineering methods or strategies to promote natural repair mechanisms in humans.

The findings published on Monday in the journal Current Biology.