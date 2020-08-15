General caught cheating during lockdown is cleared of breaking social distancing rules

A GENERAL caught cheating during lockdown has been cleared of breaking social distancing rules.

Major General Rupert Jones, 51, romped with a married neighbour.

⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

The Sun can now reveal his lover, mum-of-two Janie Garnon, 52, is an aide to Prince Harry’s “favourite musician”, Sheku Kanneh Mason.

The lovers fled their family homes when their year-long romance was exposed and moved in with Mrs Garnon’s 90-year-old mother in Glastonbury, in June.

A probe of Maj Gen Jones’ commitment to the army’s standards found “no case to answer”.

But the shattered families on both sides have slammed the outcome as a “total whitewash”.

“Rupert and Janie’s families are both absolutely heartbroken and devastated,” a close friend told The Sun.

“At the height of the lockdown they were living in their separate homes, with their separate families. We were all supposed to be isolating, but they were sneaking off for secret trysts.

“At one point they went up to London at the same time and stayed in her place near the river.”

Maj Gen Jones is facing a separate investigation over claims he bullied a fellow officer on operations in Iraq. The second investigation is still ongoing.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]