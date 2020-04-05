General practitioner in Lower Austria dies of coronavirus

It was the first resident doctor in Lower Austria to succumb to the virus. The chamber criticizes the lack of protective equipment and appeals to the federal government.

A family doctor from Lower Austria died on Sunday of SARS-CoV-2. He succumbed to the virus in the intensive care unit of a Vienna hospital. The 69-year-old, who was very well respected within his home town of Himberg, took care of his patients until the very end. The Lower Austrian Medical Association shows whether this news is shaken and criticizes the lack of protective measures for medical practitioners. “There is still a lack of adequate protective equipment for the resident doctors. It is very sad news that a family doctor has died of Covid-19. It is a clear sign that the highest authority must finally react. At the moment we can only distribute masks and gloves that we get from other organizations. That is not enough, ”says Christoph Reisner, President of the Lower Austrian Medical Association.

The family members of the deceased family doctor were sent condolences. At the same time, it is emphasized that there is now a united appeal to the Federal Government to raise the necessary funds. “All the curiae of the State Medical Association and the federal curia of resident doctors have just agreed on a resolution in which the federal government and parliament are urged to support the medical profession with all available options in times of the most severe health crisis for decades this can continue to maintain basic care, “explains Dietmar Baumgartner, vice president and curia chairman of the resident doctors.

The President of the Austrian Medical Association, Thomas Szekeres, is also deeply shocked by the death of his colleague. He can agree with the criticism of the Chamber in Lower Austria. “There is a dramatic need for action. My warning call from two weeks ago was partially dismissed as scaremongering. I wish I was wrong. In fact, we urgently need protective equipment for the ordinations, ”Szekeres said.

204 people died across Austria from or as a result of the coronavirus. With 53 victims, Styria has the highest death toll. Vienna followed with 40, Tyrol with 35 and Lower Austria with 31. The other federal states: Burgenland: three, Vorarlberg, Carinthia and Burgenland each four, Salzburg 14 and Upper Austria with 20 people who died with or from Corona.