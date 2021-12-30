Geopolitics: Peace and democracy appear to be on the decline from Afghanistan to Ukraine.

Geopolitics: From Afghanistan to Ukraine, peace and democracy appear to be on the decline.

We look back on a year that was marked by upheaval, with the United States’ global primacy waning and China turning inward.

It wasn’t a particularly promising start to the year.

The world stood transfixed on January 6th as a mob of Donald Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol building in Washington.

Trump’s lies that the November 2020 presidential election was stolen from him fueled their rage.

Nonetheless, his defeated opponent, Joe Biden, 78, became the oldest person to be sworn in as President of the United States.

“America is back,” Biden declared later that month.

And with a slew of executive orders, he set about undoing many of Donald Trump’s most divisive policies, including lifting the Muslim travel ban and re-engaging America with the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization.

Even as the emergencies presented by Covid 19 and climate change demanded a coordinated global response, international cooperation still appeared to be in short supply.

In theory, Biden was set to stamp his authority on US domestic policy with control of the lower chamber and a razor-thin Senate majority.

But he battled conservative members of his own party throughout the year, and his ambitious climate and Covid recovery spending plans stalled after lengthy battles in Congress.

In terms of foreign policy, Biden had more leeway.

But, just as Donald Trump’s influence tainted the image of American democracy at the start of the year, the former president’s legacy lingered around the globe.

The Trump administration reached an agreement with the Taliban in February 2020 for a 14-month US withdrawal, but excluded the Afghan government from the talks.

Many observers believe that once Donald Trump signed the agreement, which Trump’s former national security adviser HR McMaster has dubbed a “surrender agreement,” the stage was set for a Taliban takeover.

However, Joe Biden, a long-time supporter of American withdrawal, insisted on sticking to the 2021 deadline, extending it by just four months to September 9th, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

This year’s spring and summer saw the Taliban continue to retake territory at an alarming rate.

The Afghan government claimed to be able to maintain control of the cities, but even Kabul, the capital, was overrun.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Review of the year – geopolitics: From Afghanistan to Ukraine peace and democracy seem to be on the back foot